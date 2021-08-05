EnvironmentNationalTop Stories

44 Polluted River Stretches Listed In Assam: CPCB

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: Nidhi Jamwal/ Gaon Connection

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday released the list of polluted river stretches across the country of which 44 river stretches from Assam.

In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister noted that the list has been compiled and issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in a collaborative effort with Pollution Control Board/Committees in different States and Union Territories.

The rivers with polluted stretches in Assam are Bharalu, Borsola, Deepor Beel, Digboi, Kamalpur, Panchnai Brahamputra, Kharsang, Pagldia, Barak, Baroi Bega, Beki, Bhogdoi, Boginadi, Borbeel, Bordoibam Beelmukh, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Dikhow, Dikrong, Diplai, Disang, Gabharu, Holudunga, Jai Bharali, Jhanji, Kalong, Kapili, Killing, Kohora, Kulsi, Malini, Mora Bharali, Parashali, Puthimari, Ranga, Samaguri, Sankosh, Silsako, Sorusola, Son, Sonai, TengaPukhuri.

CPCB monitors the water quality of rivers and other water bodies across the country through a network of monitoring stations under the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme.

