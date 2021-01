During an operation carried out by the Excise department, huge numbers of Arunachali liquor were seized along with a truck bearing registration number UP21-CN-4527 at Gahpur in Biswanath district on Saturday night.

As per reports, the truck was carrying 449 cartons of Arunachali liquors.

Moreover, the truck was illegally delivering whiskey cartons in the Beer Permit.

Further details awaited.