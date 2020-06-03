47 Maharashtra Police Test COVID-19 +ve in 24 hrs

Maharashtra Police on Wednesday informed that 47 more of its personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to reports, the total number of infected Maharashtra Police personnel has reached 2,556. So far, 29 cops have succumbed to the infection.

A total of 2,287 new cases of coronavirus and 103 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The state’s Health Department said that Maharashtra’s COVID-19 case count has gone up to 72,300, which includes 38,493 active cases.

Reports also said that after 103 more people succumbed to the disease today, the toll has increased to 2,465. Nine persons died due to other causes, it said. It further informed that 1,225 patients discharged today, taking the total number of discharged patients after full recovery till date to 31,333.

However, the recovery rate in the state is 43.33 percent while the fatality rate in the state stands at 3.4 percent.