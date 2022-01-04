475 New COVID-19 Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate Surges To 1.29 %

Assam on Tuesday registered 475 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 1,588. The positivity rate has yet again surged to 1.29 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 154 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while three deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 36,781 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (190), Kamrup Rural (80), Jorhat (28), and Nagaon (21).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,21,897 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,792. The recovery rate stood at 98.54 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,170 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

It may be mentioned that COVID-19 cases in the state has been increasing day by day since January 1. On January 1, the state reported 150 cases of COVID-19 while on January 2, it reported 156 cases and the number doubles on 3rd January with 351 cases of the virus.