48-Hour Dry Day Declared In Kamrup Metro From Sunday

In view of the ensuing third phase of assembly elections, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office has declared dry day in Kamrup Metropolitan district from Sunday for 48 hours.

“DRY DAY is declared in Kamrup Metropolitan District w.e.f 6.00 P.M. of 04/04/2021 to  6.00 P.M. of 06/04/2021 including the day of counting of votes which is fixed on 02/05/2021 till the process of counting is over and including the day of Re-poll if any,” the order read.

During the time period, possession, distribution and sale of alcohol is completely prohibited, the violation of which will result in ‘stringent action as per law’.

