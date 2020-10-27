Top StoriesRegional

4879 Personnel of Assam Police Test COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

A total of 4879 Assam police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 as of date while 23 personnel succumbed to the disease. This was informed by ADGP (Law & Order) G P Singh through his Twitter handle.

Singh in his tweet mentioned that of the 4879 personnel who tested positive for the virus, 4831 personnel have recovered so far. The recovery rate among those infected is 99%. Moreover, 4819 personnel have rejoined duties after recovery, said Singh.

Singh in his tweet wrote, “4879 personnel have tested positive till date. 4831 have recovered. Recovery rate is heartening at 99%. 4819 [approximately 98.8%] have rejoined duties. we’ve lost twenty three colleagues till date.”

Notably, Assam registered 204386 cases of COVID-19 with 14891 active cases.

However, 908 people have succumbed to the disease so far in the state.

