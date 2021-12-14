4th Omicron Case In Gujarat Takes India’s Tally To 41

Maharashtra also reported two fresh cases of Omicron yesterday where both patients had travelled in from Dubai.

Another case of the new variant Omicron, the fourth in the state, was recorded in Gujarat on Monday, taking India’s toll to 41 cases.

Notably, the man had tested negative when he first arrived in Delhi from South Africa via Kenya and Abu Dhabi on December 3. He again tested negative in his second test on December 4, after which he was kept in hospital for isolation. On December 8, he tested positive for the Omicron variant, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, his sample has been sent for genome sequencing. He is under treatment in home isolation and his relatives, along with four co-passengers have all tested negative.

Maharashtra also reported two fresh cases of Omicron yesterday where both patients had travelled in from Dubai.

The new variant of Covid-19 has so far been reported in six states – Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1), and Andhra Pradesh (1). Two union territories – Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1) have also reported cases.

The government has warned against any lapse in Covid protocols, urging people to get vaccinated with both doses.

The overall Covid-19 tally of India stood at 3,46,97,860 total cases with 7,350 fresh cases recorded yesterday. The number of active cases also declined to 91,456, the lowest in 561 days, according to health ministry data.

