An earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale shook Assam and neighboring areas on Saturday evening.

DETAILS : Magnitude: 5.0, Occurred on: 08-02-2020, 18:17:03 IST, Lat:26.3 N & Long: 90.7 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Distt. Bongaigaon, Assam

People in Guwahati and other major cities of northeast experienced the tremor at 6.17 pm.

There was no immediate report of any damage.

Details are awaited.