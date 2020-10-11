5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded near Bishnupur in Manipur on Saturday night, according to the data of India’s National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 30 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bishnupur, Manipur, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:08 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Thereafter, another low-intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitude struck 30 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bishnupur Manipur around 11.39 PM.

Furthermore, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district at 12.41 am.