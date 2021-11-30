5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Sikkim’s Lachung

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit Lachung area in Sikkim on Tuesday according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The reported earthquake occurred about 439 km NNW of Lachung in Sikkim at a depth of 10 km at around 7.23 pm in the evening.

The National Centre for Seismology tweeted about it. It wrote, “An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim today at 7:23 pm”.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 19:23:43 IST, Lat: 31.56 & Long: 87.81, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/0hsqEekYjR pic.twitter.com/bXDOA0n0QT — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 30, 2021

