NationalTop Stories

5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Sikkim’s Lachung

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit Lachung area in Sikkim on Tuesday according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The reported earthquake occurred about 439 km NNW of Lachung in Sikkim at a depth of 10 km at around 7.23 pm in the evening.

The National Centre for Seismology tweeted about it. It wrote, “An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit 439km NNW of Lachung, Sikkim today at 7:23 pm”.

Related News

Assam: 144 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.44 %

Guwahati: 3 Arrested For Running Sex Racket By Police, 3…

Assam: Former Samaguri MLA Atul Kumar Sharma No More

Guwahati: CM Sarma Hands Appointment Letters At Event In…

ALSO READ: Assam: 144 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.44 %

You might also like
Assam

Former DGP Khagen Sarma is no more

Assam

Black flags waved at MP Queen Oja

Top Stories

CJI Ranjan Gogoi arrives in Guwahati

Assam

Polling progressing peacefully in Assam

Assam

3 Youths Goes Missing In Tinsukia, Suspected Of Joining ULFA (I)

Assam

Udalguri: One Killed In Accident