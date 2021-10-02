5.44 Lakh Assam Households Have Drinking Water Connection

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state has provided 5.44 lakh drinking water connections in last three months.

The Chief Minister’s tweet on the occasion of the virtual launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh and Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application,

The Chief Minister in his tweet stated that Assam government is working with greater zeal to realise the dream of the Prime Minister of clean potable water for all.

“Glad to share that @jaljeevan_ Assam has provided 5.44 lakh drinking water connections in last 3 months; averaging 2 lakh + connections in Aug and Sep! We’re working with greater zeal to realise dream of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of clean potable water for all. Well done Team,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, terming the Jal Jeevan Mission, ‘village-driven’ and ‘women-driven’ movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it aims not only at making water accessible to the people but is also a big movement of decentralization.

On the Jal Jeevan Mission app, every detail regarding this movement will be available in one place.”

He further said, “I am happy that on this day, people from lakhs of villages across the country are conducting Jal Jeevan Samvad through ‘Gram Sabhas’. Jal Jeevan Mission is not only to make water accessible to the people. It’s also a big movement of decentralization.”

On August 15, 2019, the Prime Minister announced the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean tap water to every household. At the time of the launch of the mission, only 3.23 crore (17 per cent) rural households had a tap water supply.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last two years, more than 5 crore households have been provided with tap water connections. As of date, about 8.26 crore (43 per cent) rural households have tap water supply in their homes.