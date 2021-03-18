Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

5 AJP Leaders Quit Ahead Of Assam Election

By Pratidin Bureau
57

As party quitting has been a trend amid electioneering, five leaders have quit the newly formed political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Thursday in Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference, party leaders Kanak Talukddar (Vice President), Bikash Narayan Sharma, Sabita Deka Mahanta(Joint Editor), Anil Das (Joint Secretary), Tarun Dutta (Organizing Secretary) left the party in protest against its leadership.

The resigned leaders have also opposed the party’s decision for giving ticket to Runa Laila to contest the  West Guwahati seat.

AJP has declared the list of 18 candidates for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections which will be held on March 27 in 47 constituencies.

