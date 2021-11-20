5 Colleges in Assam to be Upgraded to Universities: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that five colleges in the state will be upgraded to university in the next two years.

Addressing the Northeast Education Conclave at GMCH auditorium, the Chief Minister said, “We will upgrade five colleges to university. Sivasagar College, Nagaon College, Lakhimpur College, JB Law College and Handique Girls’ College will be upgraded to university within two years.”

He stated this will take up in the next cabinet to be held on November 25. He further stated that other than these colleges, few more colleges will be given autonomous status.

“The new education policy will create a new enthusiasm around the policy and also provide us with a roadmap. Education is the only resource to achieve any milestone. Education is the supreme wealth among all kinds of wealth,” the CM said.

He also stated that education is the driving force of human life without which no human being is completely sufficient.

The Chief Minister also spoke on how Assam is making efforts to implement sections of the NEP 2020 that are possible as of now. He said that with these efforts he wants to implement NEP 2020 as much as possible before 2034.

“Left liberal has done great injustice to our education system”, the CM added while speaking about the erstwhile system of education that India had that focused on contradictions over solving differences.

He requested resource persons from Northeast India and Assam present in the Conclave to work on a viable framework for the implementation of the policy.

