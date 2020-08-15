5 Cr Women Got Sanitary Napkins At Re 1, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke about the centre’s efforts for women empowerment on the 74th celebrations of Independence Day.

The prime minister stated the government has been concerned about the health of the nation’s poor daughters and sisters. “Through 6,000 Janaushadhi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at Re 1”.

Narendra Moid asserted the Centre has made panels so that the right marriageable age for women can be decided and these panels also work to resolve the issue of malnutrition among women. “A decision on marriageable age would be taken as soon as these panels submit a report,” Narendra Modi said.

“We have worked for women empowerment. Navy and Air Force are taking women in combat roles. Women are now leaders… we’ve abolished Triple Talaq,” the prime minister added.