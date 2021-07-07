5 Criminals Injured By Police Firing Currently Admitted at GMCH

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma said that there are 5 criminals who are currently admitted at the GMCH that were injured by police firing in the state.

Sarma said, “Among these 5 criminals, Lukha Lal Meti and Bonti Yadav are drugs pedllars.”

He further added that Lukha Lal Meti was shot at the right leg and there is nothing much to worry.

Bonti Yadav who was also shot at the right leg is undergoing treatment currently, said the medical officer.

Two others namely Zakir Ali and Fazal Ali are undergoing treatments who were arrested in ATM theft case. Both of them were shot at the knees and are severely injured.

On the other hand, rapist and murderer Patha is about to be released from the hospital and will be taken to the prison directly.