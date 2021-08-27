5 Killed After Miscreants Attacks And Sets Fire On Trucks At Dima Hasao

A horrific incident took place in Dima Hasao’s Ranger Beel during dawn of Friday.

According to sources, miscreants showered bullets at five trucks and then set one of the trucks on fire.

It has been reported that at least five bodies have been found and recovered from the burning truck this morning.

As per sources, the attacked trucks were heading towards Lanka from Umrangso.

It has been suspected that DNLA extremists are involved in the whole incident.

Meanwhile, further investigation is being carried out by Police on the case and the fire has also been doused.