5 Killed in Road Accident at Baihata

Five persons were killed in a tragic road accident at Baihata in Kamrup (R) district. Two persons died on the spot when an ambulance and a passenger tempo had a head-on collision on Friday night at Bihdia in Baihata.

Another three persons were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where they have been declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Bimala Bodo, Bileswari Brahma, Toofan Bodo, Bogita Bodo and Uttam Rajbongshi.

