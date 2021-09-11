5 Killed in Road Accident at Baihata

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Road Accident
Representative Image

Five persons were killed in a tragic road accident at Baihata in Kamrup (R) district. Two persons died on the spot when an ambulance and a passenger tempo had a head-on collision on Friday night at Bihdia in Baihata.

Another three persons were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where they have been declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Bimala Bodo, Bileswari Brahma, Toofan Bodo, Bogita Bodo and Uttam Rajbongshi.

Related News

All-Out War With Russia A Possibility: Ukrainian Prez

Meghalaya MLA Syntar Klas Sunn Succumbs to COVID-19

Nimatighat Ferry Accident: Indreswar Bora’s Body Recovered

Guwahati: 1 Killed at Road Accident in Silpukhuri

ALSO READ: Meghalaya MLA Syntar Klas Sunn Succumbs to COVID-19

You might also like
National

Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath as Bengal CM for 3rd Time

World

Thai king weds his bodyguard ahead of coronation

Assam

NRC | ‘Autocracy’ prevailing in Apex Court: Mahasangha

National

Rape Cases In UP Goes Rampant

Top Stories

Composting: A Tale Of Green and Brown

Environment

Mumbai: Local Train Services Hit due to Heavy Downpour