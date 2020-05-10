5 migrant workers killed; 15 injured in Madhya Pradesh

In a horrific accident, as many as five migrant labourers died and fifteen others sustained injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur last night when a truck they were travelling in overturned in a village.

According to reports, the group of 20 people began their journey from Hyderabad to Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi and Uttar Pradesh in the truck carrying mangoes. The truck overturned in Narsinghpur and those injured have been admitted to a hospital. Two of the injured are critical, informed officials.

Meanwhile, all of them were tested for Coronavirus after one of them showed symptoms of the illness.

It may be mentioned here that the incident comes two days after 16 migrants were run over by a train in Maharashtra.