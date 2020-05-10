National

5 migrant workers killed; 15 injured in Madhya Pradesh

By Pratidin Bureau
1

In a horrific accident, as many as five migrant labourers died and fifteen others sustained injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur last night when a truck they were travelling in overturned in a village.

According to reports, the group of 20 people began their journey from Hyderabad to Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi and Uttar Pradesh in the truck carrying mangoes. The truck overturned in Narsinghpur and those injured have been admitted to a hospital. Two of the injured are critical, informed officials.

Meanwhile, all of them were tested for Coronavirus after one of them showed symptoms of the illness.

It may be mentioned here that the incident comes two days after 16 migrants were run over by a train in Maharashtra.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Health

Rs 96.05 Cr Project For Silchar Medical College

Regional

Cylinder blast Triggers Blaze in Golaghat

Sports

Mizo weightlifter wins Gold in Youth Olympics

National

170 districts in India Identified as COVID-19 Hotspots

Technology

Jio Offering Fastest Download Speed: TRAI

Regional

Assam Parasuram Kund devotees attacked in Arunachal

Comments
Loading...