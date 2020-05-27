5 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Meghalaya

By Pratidin Bureau
Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of active cases in the state to seven, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted on Wednesday.

All the five who tested positive for COVID-19 had returned from Delhi and Haryana recently, the chief minister said.

Sangma in a tweet said, “Five more people who came recently from Delhi-Haryana have been tested positive for COVID19. They are at Corona Care Centre, Shillong, and asymptomatic. Total active cases in the state as of now is 7 (2+5).”

With the five new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya increased to 20. Twelve persons have recovered from coronavirus while one person had died.

