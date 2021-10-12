5 NSCN Militants Surrender In Arunachal Pradesh

By Pratidin Bureau on October 12, 2021

Five cadres of two different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) have surrendered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

They have surrendered themselves before the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Tirap district, police and the 6th Assam Rifles.

The militants belong to NSCN (K-YA) and the NSCN (IM).

The surrendered militants include 36-year-old Goliam Gangsa (36). He was a self-styled (SS) lance corporal of the NSCN (K-YA), who joined the militant outfit in 2008.

He also surrendered a .32 mm pistol along with live .32 mm ammunition and a .32 mm magazine.

The others who surrendered are Wangjah Wangsu (21), SS corporal of the NSCN (K-YA) and 30-year-old Khuadan Wangsu (30), SS lance corporal of the NSCN (K-YA).

The two other militants are Chaifut Pansa (34), SS corporal of the NSCN (IM) Thiamlang Tesia (36), SS sergeant major of the NSCN (IM).

