5 Takeaways From Priyanka Gandhi’s Tezpur Rally

Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who is in poll-bound Assam for a two-day election campaign on Tuesday addressed a massive rally in Tezpur.

The Congress leader arrived in Assam on Monday, where she visited districts of Biswanath and Lakhimpur. She interacted with numerous party workers and tea tribe communities.

Earlier today, the Gandhi was also seen plucking tea leaves with women workers in Biswanath.

During her address at Tezpur, Gandhi emphasised on five areas that would benefit the people of the state if Congress is voted to power. While stating them, she assured that these are not mere promises but are guarantees.

Scrapping of CAA

Gandhi claimed that a law will be enacted to ensure that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the northeastern state.

Increase In Minimum Wages To Tea Workers

Tea workers daily minimum wages will be set at Rs 365.

Free 200 Unit Of Electricity

200 units of electricity will be given free of cost every month.

Guaranteed Employment

Five lakh unemployed will be given jobs.

Scheme For Housewives

All housewives will receive Rs 2,000 per month as ‘grihini samman’.