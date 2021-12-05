50% Eligible Population Fully Vaccinated: Union Health Ministry

In another milestone in the nationwide Covid -19 vaccination drive, the union health ministry on Sunday informed that 50 percent of the eligible population was now fully vaccinated.

As per provisional reports released by the health and family welfare ministry, India has crossed 127.61 crore administered doses.

The health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on the achievement, “It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated. We will win the battle against COVID-19 together”.

Notably, a total of 1,04,18,707 vaccine shots were administered in the last 24 hours in India. The health ministry also said that the government was committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of vaccination throughout the country, in a statement.

“The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain”, the statement further read.

The achievement comes at a time when many countries including India have reported cases of Omicron variant first detected in South Africa.

