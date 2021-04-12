NationalTop Stories

50% of SC Staff Test COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
In a latest development, 50 percent of the Supreme Court of India staff have tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources, the hearings will be held via video conferencing from home. The entire court premises and the courtrooms have been sanitized after the detection of the infection amongst the staff members.

Sources said that the various benches scheduled for today will sit an hour later than the prescribed time.

44 staffers have tested positive on Saturday. “Most of my staff and law clerks have tested positive,” one judge said while quoted by NDTV. Some judges had contracted Covid earlier but recovered subsequently.

