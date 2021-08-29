500,000 Afghans May Leave Country In Next 4 Months: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimated that 5,00,000 Afghans will leave the country in the next four months amid the crisis that has emerged after the collapse of the former government to Taliban.

According to the UNHCR, until now there had not been mass migration, but the evolving situation will lead to a large number of people leaving the country, reported Tolo News.

“While we have not seen large outflows of Afghans at this point, the situation inside Afghanistan has evolved more rapidly than anyone expected,” said Kelly T Clements, Deputy High Commissioner.

The UNHCR asked neighbouring countries to keep their borders open to Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has asked the United Nations to provide the organization with USD 12 million to provide food for in-need Afghans, reported Tolo News.



As per residents, the political uncertainty, unemployment, and security issues have forced them to leave the country. Moreover, a number of Afghan women say that they are facing an uncertain future. They say they have studied and worked hard but do not know what is going to happen to them, reported Tolo News.