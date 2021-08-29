Top StoriesWorld

500,000 Afghans May Leave Country In Next 4 Months: UNHCR

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: Reuters / REPRESENTATIONAL

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimated that 5,00,000 Afghans will leave the country in the next four months amid the crisis that has emerged after the collapse of the former government to Taliban.

According to the UNHCR, until now there had not been mass migration, but the evolving situation will lead to a large number of people leaving the country, reported Tolo News.

“While we have not seen large outflows of Afghans at this point, the situation inside Afghanistan has evolved more rapidly than anyone expected,” said Kelly T Clements, Deputy High Commissioner.

Related News

Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel Becomes First Indian…

Bangladesh: 22 Killed, 15 Rescued In Boat Collision

Assam: AAMSJF Calls For 24 Hours Chakka Bandh On Aug 31

Assam Registers 586 Fresh Covid Cases, 9 Deaths

The UNHCR asked neighbouring countries to keep their borders open to Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has asked the United Nations to provide the organization with USD 12 million to provide food for in-need Afghans, reported Tolo News.

As per residents, the political uncertainty, unemployment, and security issues have forced them to leave the country. Moreover, a number of Afghan women say that they are facing an uncertain future. They say they have studied and worked hard but do not know what is going to happen to them, reported Tolo News.

You might also like
National

4 Indian Soldiers Critical After Violent Face-Off in Ladakh

Top Stories

Diphu: Drugs Laden Truck Seized

Top Stories

Rajiv Kumar Appointed Election Commissioner

Assam

NPF- BJP disagreement will not affect govt. – Manipur CM

Business

Com. Ministry mulls fixing minimum benchmark prices for different tea grades

Top Stories

News Breakfast @ 6