50th Anniversary Of Vijay Diwas Observed In India And Bangladesh

This year is the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, celebrated every year to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Liberation War that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The 1971 war lasting 13 days from December 3 to December 16 saw the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini. Lt Gen AAK Niazi and Lt Gen JS Aurora had signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka on December 16, 1971, bringing the war to a close.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, will be attending the golden jubilee celebrations in Dhaka today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the National War Memorial in Delhi and took part in the homage and reception ceremony.

He also wrote on Twitter, “On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the ceremony where he issued a commemorative stamp on the occasion.

“On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements,” he tweeted.

