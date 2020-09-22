517.82 Cr Spent On PM Modi’s Foreign Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries since 2015, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister made five visits each to the US, Russia and China, and multiple trips to other countries including– Singapore, Germany, France, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, the statement said.

Some of the visits the Prime Minister undertook were multi-nation trips while some were standalone bilateral visits. Modi’s last trip was to Brazil on November 13 last year where he attended a Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) summit.

Muraleedharan asserted that the prime minister’s visits abroad have enhanced India’s foreign relations.

“India is now increasingly contributing to shaping the global agenda at the multilateral level including on issues like climate change, trans-national crime and terrorism, cyber security and nuclear non-proliferation,” he said.