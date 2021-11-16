52 New Stadiums To Come Up In Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the Cricket Ground and Pavillion of Assam Cricket Association at Amingaon in North Guwahati. Dr. Sarma announced during the event that 52 new stadiums will be coming up across the state.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Sarma informed that the ground will “host its first BCCI-approved domestic match” to be played between Meghalaya and Sikkim starting Wednesday.

Source: Twitter/HimantaBiswaSarma

“I am confident this new facility will give a fillip to our budding cricketers,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

On the micro-blogging site, Dr. Sarma also expressed that he has urged the Assam Cricket Association to “develop a state-of-the-art cricket academy to groom our upcoming cricketers”.

Moreover, in an attempt to provide the best facilities to the sportspersons of the state, Dr. Sarma stated that the state government has “earmarked Rs 150 crores for the building of a new sports complex at Chandrapur”.