53 Inmates in Dibrugarh Jail Tests COVID Positive

A total of 53 inmates in Dibrugarh Jail tested positive for COVID-19. ULFA (I) leader Jibon Moran has also tested positive for the virus on Monday. He was arrested recently and is in judicial custody.

There are 530 inmates in the Dibrugarh jail as of date out of which 53 have tested positive for the virus on Tuesday among 223 inmates who got tested yesterday.

Sources said the Covid19 tests of the remaining 306 inmates would be conducted soon.

All the positive cases have been kept in isolation.

Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha confirmed the development.

He said the authorities have increased the daily Covid testing in Dibrugarh for early detection of the disease.

On Tuesday, 445 positive cases were detected from Dibrugarh district and six people died due to Covid19 infection.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district administration has strictly enforced Covid19 protocols to control the surge in Covid19.

Meanwhile, in a major sigh of relief, Assam’s Covid caseload positivity rate has seen a sharp dip from 9.2 percent to 6.47 percent in the last six days, with the state recording 5,835 fresh cases on Tuesday evening.

The active caseload of the state has now touched 46,393.

Medical experts and doctors have been concerned about Assam reaching the peak of the devastating second wave; however, the decline in positivity rate reflects a ray of hope for the state.

Health minister Keshab Mahanta tweeted the summary of the Covid figures of the state on Tuesday.

“Summary of 18/5/2021 Today’s Total 5835 Overall Positivity Percentage (5835 cases out of 90251 test done = 6.47%) Kamrup(M) 921 Death 73 Recovery Rate 85.31%,” Mr. Mahanta tweeted yesterday.

According to the National Health Mission data on Tuesday, Assam has registered 4,311 discharges and the recovery rate has touched 85.31 percent with total recoveries of 2,90,774 so far.

Also Read: 91-Year-Old ‘Granny’ Beats Covid In Tinsukia