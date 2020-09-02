54% COVID-19 Cases In 18-44 Age Group

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 54 percent of the (COVID-19) cases reported in India belongs to the age group of 18-44 years, while 51 percent of deaths are in the age group of 60 and above.

The ministry data also showed that 36 per cent of the fatalities reported are in the age group of 45-60 years, 11 per cent in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 years and those below 17 years.

Meanwhile, in the last month Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, 69 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been reported among males and 31 per cent among females.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

As far as cases of coronavirus infection are concerned, 54 percent are in the age group 18-44 years, 26 percent among those aged 45 to 60 years, eight percent among those below 17 years, and 12 percent among those 60 years and above, the ministry’s report further stated.