551 Oxygen Generation Plants To Come Up In India

In order to ramp up the vaccine production against the fatal coronavirus, 551 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants will come up in public health facilities nationwide.

An approval for allocation of funds has been given through PM Cares Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the installation of these plants will be available soon.

These plants will be set up in identified government hospitals in district headquarters in various states and union territories.

“The basic aim behind establishing PSA oxygen generation plants at government hospitals in the district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility. Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day to day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district,” the statement said.

“Such a system will go a long way in ensuring that government hospitals in the districts do not face sudden disruption of oxygen supplies and have access to adequate uninterrupted oxygen supply to manage the Covid-19 patients and other patients needing such support,” the statement said.