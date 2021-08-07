NationalTop Stories

58 Patients Evacuated After Gas Leak In Mumbai Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: ANI

As many as 58 patients were evacuated after LPG leakage was reported at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai’s Chinchpokli on Saturday.

As per reports, 20 of them were undergoing treatment for Covid-19. The incident occurred around 11.34 am in building number 148 of the hospital.

“The medical superintendent of the hospital alerted about the incident to BMC’s disaster management team, following which fire brigade officials and technical experts from the HPCL rushed to the site,” PTI reported.

“As a part of the safety measure, the building was evacuated and the patients were moved to another building in the premises. All of them are stable, ” the report stated.

The gas leak further triggered a panic situation among the families of the patients and hospital staff.

