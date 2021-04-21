National

58 Test COVID +ve In Maharasthra Old Age Home

By Pratidin Bureau
0

As many as 58 people tested positive for COVID-19 at an old age home in Maharashtra’s Panvel.

The old age home in question is Param Shantidham old age home. According to ANI, two people have already succumbed to the virus and 16 others requiring oxygen have been hospitalized. The rest are isolated and are being monitored.

Maharashtra reported 58,924 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.

