A total of 59 monks in Sikkim’s Gonjang Monastery have tested positive for COVID-19.

The monastery has now been declared a containment zone after the detection of the COVID cases.

To avoid further spread of the virus, the infected monks have been shifted to Saramsa Garden isolation center.

The announcement was made by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Robin Sewa, Gangtok.

Located in Sikkim’s Gangtok, Gongjang Monastery houses a large number of monks. It is also a tourist hotspot with many calling it serene and has a majestic view of the mountain ranges.

Notably, Sikkim government had extended the ongoing lockdown by one week due to surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Saturday, Sikkim logged 287 new cases of COVID-19 and one death. The active caseload in the state stood at 3,194, while the recoveries at 9,183.

In view of the same, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang urged the people to adhere to COVID safety protocols amid the devastating second wave of the virus that has gripped the nation as a whole.

