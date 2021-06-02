594 Doctors Die In Covid-19 Second Wave, 8 Deaths In Assam

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday stated 594 doctors have succumbed to the ongoing devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, of which Assam reported eight deaths.

The national capital – Delhi – one of the worst affected by the outbreak recorded the maximum number of fatalities with 107 deaths of doctors in the second sweep of the virus.

Also Read: IMA Assam Demands Armed Forces Deployment In All Healthcare Establishments

According to the IMA, 748 doctors had died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

State-wise data put out by IMA shows that Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly 40 per cent of the doctors who died in the second wave.

In the latest compiled data by the IMA’s Covid registry, Bihar recorded 96 deaths, Uttar Pradesh at 67, Rajasthan at 43, Jhakhand at 39, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 32 each.

“Last year 748 doctors across India died due to COVID-19, while in the current wave we have lost 594 doctors in a short period,” IMA president JA Jayalal said.

State/ Ut wise deaths:

Gujarat (31)

West Bengal (25).

Odisha (22)

Tamil Nadu (21)

Maharashtra (17)

Madhya Pradesh (16)

Karnataka (8)

Manipur (5)

Kerala (5)

Chhattisgarh (3)

Punjab (3)

Haryana (3)

Jammu and Kashmir (3)

Goa (2)

Tripura (2)

Uttarakhand (2)

Pondicherry (1)

Also Read: IMA Asks Amit Shah to Implement Effective Law Against Healthcare Violence