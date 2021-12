599 Cases Of Liquor Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Manipur

As many as 599 cases of liquor were seized in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Thursday.

As per reports, the seized liquor is valued at around Rs 20 lakh .

During a routine frisking, a truck was checked at Leingangpokpi village area where the liquor cases were recovered.

According to officials, the liquor was brought from Assam.

As Manipur is a dry state, police is on full alert to detect illegal liquor transit during the New Year’s eve.