59th meet of Bodo Sahitya Sabha begins

The 59th session of Bodo Sahitya Sabha has begun from Monday with a three-day long colourful programme at Dauharu Fwthar, Khoirabari in Udalguri district.

The four-day session is expected to discuss the development of Bodo-medium institutions, prospects of Bodo language, besides issues such as the ongoing peace process with the NDFB factions.

As many as 3000 delegates and 500 observers will attend the conference of the premiere literary organization. Apart from guests and delegates from the State, those from the neighboring states of West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bangladesh, and Nepal will attend the mega event.

A massive dining hall has been built, which can accommodate at least 5,000 people at a time and 500 have volunteered to cook meals for delegates and visitors

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha promotes the Bodo language and Bodo literature. It was founded under the presidency and leadership of Joy Bhadra Hagjer, at Basugaon, in the district of Kokrajhar, Assam on 16 November 1952. It consisted of representatives of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Nepal in abroad.