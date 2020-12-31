5th Rongbong Terang Integration Award to Phanindra Kr DevChoudhury

The Rongbong Terang Integration Award, 2021 will be conferred to the noted writer Phanindra Kumar DevChoudhury, announced Singthur Publication through a press conference held on Thursday.

The award ceremony will be held on January 13 at Bokoliaghat. The award will consist of cash reward, Karbi dress, and a bundle of books.

The ceremony will be graced by the President of Assam Sahitya Sabha Kuladhar Saikia as the Chief Guest.

The first recipient of the award was noted folklorist, litterateur and former Asom Sahitya Sabha president Birendra Nath Dutta.

Then it was conferred to noted Assamese litterateur and Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi.

Thongchi was a top bureaucrat of the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The third Rongbong Terang Integration Award was conferred on renowned journalist, litterateur, and Former Asom Sahitya Sabha president Homen Borgohain.

