5th Round Of Talks Between Farmers, Centre Today

The central government and the farmers’ bodies are scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks on Saturday.

A large number of farmers primarily from Punjab and Haryana have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws since the last week of November. Protests in Delhi has also triggered simultaneous agitation in different parts of the country including Andhra and Kerala.

After meeting the farmers in the fourth round of the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has no ego and the centre has been discussing an issue raised by farmers with an open mind.

Notably, in the last meeting the centre had assured the farmers that MSP will not be touched.

“The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions are held on Saturday,” the minister had said.

The farmers have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.