6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines Island

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Mindanao, Philippines, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said on Sunday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ added.

Civil defence officials reported strong shaking in the region but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.