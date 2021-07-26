6 Assam Police Personnel Killed During Assam-Mizoram Border Firing

In a recent development, at least six Assam police personnel have reportedly died after being injuring in a shootout that occurred at Lailapur in Cachar district on Monday.

As per initial reports, a civilian was also killed in the crossfire.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on the same and expressed grief on their demises.

Earlier today, several Assam police personnel were injured in the shootout with Mizoram police.

During the shootout, vehicle of the deputy commissioner of Cachar was also damaged.

The ongoing Assam-Mizoram border took the worst turn after eight farm huts belonging to Mizo farmers were burned down by unidentified miscreants on Sunday in Vairengte village, the nearest village along the Assam border.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga initiated talks on the matter.

CM Sarma reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders. He also expressed his willingness to visit Aizawl and resolve the prevailing issues.

Further, CM Sarma has also asked minister Pijush Hazarika to visit the border area and take stock of the escalating situation.