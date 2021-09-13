Possible Terror Attack Averted As 6 Chinese Grenades Recovered In J&K

A possible major terror attack seemed to have been averted as six Chinese-made grenades were recovered by CRPF along the National Highway-44 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bemina.

According to an official statement, the grenades were found hidden in a sandbag placed on the divider of the road during a routine road opening exercise.

“During routine Road Opening exercise, along NH 44, the alert troopers of 73 Battalion CRPF recovered six Chinese grenades from a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina,” the CRPF said in a statement.

“The alacrity of troops averted an incident on the busy highway,” it added.

They further said that the grenades were not disposed off where they were found considering the huge rush on the highway.

Later, the grenades were handed over to the CRPF Bomb Detection and Disposal squad and state police as per standard operating procedure.