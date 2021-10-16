6 CRPF Jawans Injured In Explosion At Raipur Railway Station

Six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were severely wounded in an explosion at Raipur railway station on Saturday morning.

The jawans of 211 battalion of CRPF were going to Jammu by a special train when the grenade exploded which was kept in the dummy cartridge box accidentally fell off while the Jawans were shifting the container in a train at Raipur railway station. As per reports, a total of 29 detonators exploded.

“A minor explosion was recorded in a special train of CRPF at Raipur railway station around 6.30 am today. The train was heading to Jammu from Jharsuguda (Odisha),” Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Agrawal was quoted as saying in an India Today report.



Three personnel sustained injuries. Two of them have been released after first aid. Head constable Chouhan Vikas Laxman was admitted to a private hospital here, while others left for their destination after being administered first aid, he added.

