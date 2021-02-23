NationalTop Stories

6 Dead In Karnataka Quarry Blast, PM Modi Condoles

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
At least six persons were killed when a mini truck carrying gelatine sticks suddenly exploded at a stone quarry site early Tuesday morning at Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district.

As per reports, the workers there went to dispose of the explosives when it accidently went off, killing all six persons on the spot.

Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar visited the incident spot and said the bodies were badly mutilated and scattered all over the place. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also visited the spot.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa called the incident “shocking” and has ordered a strict investigation.

“The death of six people near Hirenagavalli village, Chikkaballapur, due to a gelatin blast is shocking. District in-charge minister and senior officials have been instructed to conduct a thorough probe and take stern action against the culprits,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences after the incident.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly,” the PM wrote on Twitter.

Notably, the incident comes just a month after a similar blast took place at a quarry site in Shivamogga which left six people dead. On February 7, quarrying was stopped following complaints from the locals against the use of gelatin sticks, but it still continued.

