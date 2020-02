At least six persons were killed and many injured when a bus fell into a gorge near Dhupdhara Kuthakothi on Tuesday.

As per reports, three of the deceased have identified as Abeda Khatun (45), Mantu Sheikh (51) and Gokul Chandra Rai (33) and Chandan Saha. Moreover, Gokul Chandra Rai was a CRPF cadre.

The bus was on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri when it fell into the deep gorge.

Further details are awaited.