As many as 11 persons were arrested in Nagaland’s Dimapur on Friday for their involvement in drug peddling and extortion in the state.

Six of them were arrested on charges of extorting money and issuing work permit to non-Naga labourers, while five of them were arrested for possessing suspected heroin, brown sugar, capsule containing Tramadol.

A stolen vehicle and Bolero pickup were also recovered from their possession.