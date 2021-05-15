A total of six persons were arrested by Bongaigaon police on Saturday for disrespecting the Indian national flag.

According to the police, the accused persons used the tricolour as a table cloth on a dining table.

Taking to twitter, Bongaingaon police wrote, “The persons who dishonoured the Indian national flag by using on dining table on 14/5/2021 in the house of Miss Rejina Parvin Sultana of Tengnamari village of Abhayapuri along with 5 others have been apprehended and a Case has been registered for necessary legal action.”

The incident came to light when a photograph shared on Facebook showed around eight people having a dinner party where the tricolour was used as a table cloth on the dining table.

They dinner party had taken in the house of one Rejina Parvin Sultana at Tengnamari village in Abhayapuri on Friday, police said.

A case has now been registered against six of the accused under relevant sections. The arrestees include four men and two women.

According to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, the desecration of or insult to India’s national symbols, including the National Flag, the Constitution, the National Anthem and map of India including contempt of Indian constitution is prohibited.

The law is applicable in all cases where national symbols are disrespected, public or not, as well as intentional or otherwise.

The violation of the same may lead to imprisonment for a term which may extend to 3 years, or with fine, or with both.