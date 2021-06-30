6 Held In MLALAD Fund Embezzlement In Barpeta

Six persons were for embezzlement of funds from MLA local area development in Mandia Development Block in Barpeta.

The fund amounting to a whooping Rs 25,08,323 has been embezzled by the officials of Mandia Development Block.

The accused persons were identified as Yusufur Rahman (59), Jadav Choudhury (62) – Both former BDO of Mandia Development block; Ainur Rahman (58) – JE of Mandia Development Block; Abdur Rezzak (38), Mujahidur Rahman (35) and Sahjamal Ali (41) – All Presidents of construction committee.

According to an official release, a total of Rs 65,00,000 was released for various schemes for construction of roads in the release. During an inquiry, it was found that over Rs 25 lakh has been misappropriated without execution of works as per plan and estimate.

On the basis of the findings, an FIR was filed against them and later were arrested from Mangaldai, Guwahati and Barpeta.

The accused persons will now be brought into police remand for further actions.