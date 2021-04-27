6 Houses Gutted In Dibrugarh Fire

As many as six houses were gutted in a fire that erupted in Dibrugarh’s Chandmari ghat late Monday.

As per a report, the blaze first broke out in a grocery shop which later spread to other houses in the vicinity. Properties worth lakhs were destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Sources say it was due to a candle light that was lit after a power cut in the area.

Fire tenders later reached the spot and were able to douse the unprecedented fire. No injuries were reported.