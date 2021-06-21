6 Missing in Delhi Shoe Factory Fire

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar in outer Delhi on Monday morning.

As per reports, a total of 31 fire tenders and more than 50 fire fighters reached the spot to douse the fire.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg reported that though no casualties have been reported yet, six of the factory employees were missing and they were responding to calls on their mobile phones.

Atul Garg also added, “It’s a major category fire and the fire fighting operation may continue till late evening. As far as casualties are concerned, we have not found any bodies. The factory owner is saying that six workers are missing. They may be trapped inside but we cannot confirm or deny it at this moment.”

The fire control room received a call at 8.22am regarding a massive fire at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar. 24 fire tenders were sent. Seven more such vehicles were rushed.

As per reports, the fire operation is still on.

Also Read: Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Flies To Delhi