NationalTop Stories

6 Missing in Delhi Shoe Factory Fire

By Pratidin Bureau
Picture Courtesy: New Indian Express

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar in outer Delhi on Monday morning.

As per reports, a total of 31 fire tenders and more than 50 fire fighters reached the spot to douse the fire.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg reported that though no casualties have been reported yet, six of the factory employees were missing and they were responding to calls on their mobile phones.

Related News

In Pursuit Of Music: Joi Barua’s Journey From Jorhat’s JB…

Maharashtra Reports 7,998 Black Fungus Cases So Far

Meghalaya CM Greets World Musicians on World Music Day

Assam: CM Sarma Warns of Total Lockdown in Districts with…

Atul Garg also added, “It’s a major category fire and the fire fighting operation may continue till late evening. As far as casualties are concerned, we have not found any bodies. The factory owner is saying that six workers are missing. They may be trapped inside but we cannot confirm or deny it at this moment.”

The fire control room received a call at 8.22am regarding a massive fire at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar. 24 fire tenders were sent. Seven more such vehicles were rushed.

As per reports, the fire operation is still on.

Also Read: Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Flies To Delhi
You might also like
Assam

Sitajakhala Gives September 30 Deadline To Fulfill Demands

World

Plane stolen by employee, crashed after take off

Assam

Kampur: One Killed in Road Accident

Assam

Meghalaya: 27K Health workers To Get Vaccinated on 1st Phase

Election 2021

NDA scrapping through in Assam

National

Oppositions slam EC for curtailing WB campaign

Comments
Loading...