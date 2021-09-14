6 Pak ISI-Trained Terrorists Arrested, Festivals Likely Target: Delhi Police

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday informed it has arrested six terrorists, and alleged they had planned several blasts across the country during the upcoming festivals.

Moreover, two of them had underwent training in Pakistan and had returned to India.

A multi-state operation was launched by the police state spanning three states – Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh – after being alerted about the terror module by various agencies.

“During a raid in the morning, a terrorist from Maharashtra was arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota. Three were arrested with the help of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) while two others were caught in Delhi,” Neeraj Thakur, a senior official of the Special Cell was quoted as saying in a NDTV report.

As per the report, another two terrorists had even travelled to Muscat from where they travelled to Pakistan through waterways.

Further, they were trained in firearms for 15 days at a farmhouse in Pakistan.

According to an ANI report, the terrorists had formed two teams-one was being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, Anees Ibrahim, it was tasked to get the arms into India from across the border and keeping them concealed here.The other team was to arrange funding via Hawala.

“The arrested have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been taken for similar training. It looks like this operation was closely coordinated from across the border,” an ANI tweet stated.